2 Madhya Pradesh Officers May Be Shifted Over EVM Controversy: Sources

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: April 02, 2017 13:36 IST
After the recent assembly polls, the opposition alleged that EVMs had been tampered with.

New Delhi:  Ahead of by-elections in two seats, two government officers in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be transferred over the ongoing controversy regarding Electronic Voting Machines, sources have told NDTV. The Election Commission has asked a panel of names to replace the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Bhind district.  The order, which, sources said, are likely to be given later today or tomorrow, comes after reports that machines with the Voter Verified Audit Slip Facility or VVPATs were dispensing slips with the BJP symbol irrespective of which button was pressed.

The by-elections to two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh -- Ater and Bandhavgarh - will be held on April 9.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was among the opposition leaders who had alleged tampering of EVMs after the recent round of assembly elections in five states, tweeted:
 
The dig was at the poll panel, which had dismissed the possibility of tampering with EVMs after allegations from AAP, Mayawati's BSP and the Congress.

On Saturday, the Election Commission decided to fly in top election officers from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh to oversee the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and address the concerns of the opposition. The panel had also said it would depute two teams its officials and technical experts to ensure that EVMs and VVPATs had not been tampered with.

The move came after a video of a demonstration by the state's election officer, which, opposition parties claimed, showed the EVM recording a vote in favour of the BJP irrespective of which party was selected. The video renewed the fears that EVMs could be tampered, prompting the Congress and AAP's Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rushing to the panel earlier on Saturday.

