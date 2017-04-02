2 Madhya Pradesh Officers May Be Shifted Over EVM Controversy: Sources

The by-elections to two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh -- Ater and Bandhavgarh - will be held on April 9.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was among the opposition leaders who had alleged tampering of EVMs after the recent round of assembly elections in five states, tweeted:
Why hv DM n SP been tfd in MP EVM scam? Did DM or SP change software in the machine?— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 2, 2017
The dig was at the poll panel, which had dismissed the possibility of tampering with EVMs after allegations from AAP, Mayawati's BSP and the Congress.
On Saturday, the Election Commission decided to fly in top election officers from Delhi and Andhra Pradesh to oversee the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh and address the concerns of the opposition. The panel had also said it would depute two teams its officials and technical experts to ensure that EVMs and VVPATs had not been tampered with.
The move came after a video of a demonstration by the state's election officer, which, opposition parties claimed, showed the EVM recording a vote in favour of the BJP irrespective of which party was selected. The video renewed the fears that EVMs could be tampered, prompting the Congress and AAP's Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rushing to the panel earlier on Saturday.