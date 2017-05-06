2 Labourers At IISCO Steel Plant Killed In West Bengal

Two contract labourers were killed and seven others seriously injured when molten iron accidentally fell on them at the Burnpur IISCO steel plant in Burdwan West district today.The incident occurred at about 4 am while the labourers were working at the CCP unit of the plant, police said.While two workers died on the spot, seven injured were admitted to two hospitals.The condition of three of the four injured, being treated at a private hospital in Durgapur, is critical as they suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, a hospital official said.Other injured were admitted to the IISCO hospital at Burnpur. The victims were identified as Ashik Sikka (25) and Sk Shahnawaz (23), police said.