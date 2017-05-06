2 Labourers At IISCO Steel Plant Killed In West Bengal

Seven injured workers were admitted to two hospitals nearby Burnpur IISCO steel plant.

All India | | Updated: May 06, 2017 14:31 IST
31 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Labourers At IISCO Steel Plant Killed In West Bengal
Burdwan, West Bengal:  Two contract labourers were killed and seven others seriously injured when molten iron accidentally fell on them at the Burnpur IISCO steel plant in Burdwan West district today.

The incident occurred at about 4 am while the labourers were working at the CCP unit of the plant, police said.

While two workers died on the spot, seven injured were admitted to two hospitals.

The condition of three of the four injured, being treated at a private hospital in Durgapur, is critical as they suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, a hospital official said.

Other injured were admitted to the IISCO hospital at Burnpur. The victims were identified as Ashik Sikka (25) and Sk Shahnawaz (23), police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

31 Shares
ALSO READList Of Allegedly Secret Property Owned By Lalu And Sons Just Got Longer
Bengal iron spillMolten iron spillIISCOBurnpur IISCO Steel Plant

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................