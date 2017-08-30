2 Killed As Live Wire Falls On Bus In Uttarakhand

The high-tension wire snapped and fell on the bus that was carrying 19 people in Uttarakhand's Marchula tourist spot, sparking a fire

All India | | Updated: August 30, 2017 13:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Killed As Live Wire Falls On Bus In Uttarakhand

Police said the bus caught fire after the high-tension wire fell on it (Representational)

Dehradun:  Two people, including a senior citizen, were killed and a woman was injured when a high-tension wire fell on a state-run bus in Marchula tourist spot on Garhwal-Kumaon border, police said today.

The high-tension wire snapped and fell on the bus that was carrying 19 people, sparking a fire. While most passengers managed to get out, three of them could not escape.

Two died on the spot while an injured woman was pulled out by rescuers and taken to a clinic. Her condition is said to be serious.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Salt block Gopal Ram Binwal said she is being treated at Ramnagar.

Those who died have been identified as Jamli Devi (75) and Sohan Chandra (45), while the injured woman has been identified only by her first name as Pretty (21).

Rescue teams from Salt and Dhumakot have reached the site.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READDid You Miss This Tiny Detail In Game Of Thrones Finale's Last Scene?
Uttarakhandbus accidentMarchulahigh tension wireGarhwalKumaon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linking

................................ Advertisement ................................