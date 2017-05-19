2 CRPF Jawans Injured In Blast Triggered By Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were today injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists at a forest in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.The incident took place this morning when a team of CRPF's 2nd battalion was out on an anti-Maoist operation in a forest area under Kerlapal police station limits, Deputy Inspector General (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P told PTI.While they were cordoning-off a forested patch near Pariya village, the Maoists triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) in which two CRPF jawans suffered injuries, he said.Reinforcements were rushed to the spot soon after, he said.The injured jawans were admitted in a local hospital in Sukma and were later airlifted to Raipur for treatment.Meanwhile, a combing operation was underway in the region, he said.On April 24, as many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed and seven others injured when Maoists attacked a patrol party of the paramilitary troops while they were ensuring security to road construction work near Burkapal village in Sukma district.