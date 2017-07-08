2 Civilians Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

All India | | Updated: July 08, 2017 09:26 IST
2 Civilians Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Two civilians were killed after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch (Representational)

Srinagar:  A couple was killed and their two children were injured in Pak firing this morning along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. 

"Pakistan Army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Gulpur area," defence official told news agency IANS.

"The firing is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating," he said.

Meanwhile, three soldiers were also injured today after terrorists attacked an army patrol in Bandipora district.

(with inputs from IANS)

