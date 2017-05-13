2 Killed, 3 Injured In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Nowshera

At least two civilians were killed and three injured in shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The firing which started early this morning is still on.Pakistan, according to army sources, is using long range 120 mm mortars and automatic weapons to target Indian positions and villages at the Line of Control in Rajouri district. The Army says it is giving a fitting reply to Pakistani aggression.This is the second major ceasefire violation in Nowshera this week, earlier a woman was killed and her husband was injured in Pakistani firing.