2 Arrested For Damaging Netaji's Statue In Bengal's Birbhum District, Sent To Custody The two were arrested last night and produced in Dubrajpur court today.

The statue of Netaji was to be unveiled on Tuesday morning as part of Independence Day celebration Suri, West Bengal: Two persons were arrested in connection with the



The two were arrested last night and produced in Dubrajpur court today which sent them to police custody for two days.



The two were charged with promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony under section 1539(a) of the IPC.



Police said the two, arrested for damaging Netaji's statue at the Panchra panchayat office and smearing with tar and damaged are residents of neighbouring Bhibharpur village.



District superintendent of police N Sudheerkumar said, "The bust was smeared with tar by some miscreants intentionally. It was an act of mischief. Two persons have been arrested. They were interrogated by our officers and will be again interrogated to find whether more people are involved and the motive behind this act."



The statue was to be unveiled on Tuesday morning as part of Independence Day celebration but was found smeared with coal-tar and its face partly damaged. A complaint was lodged with Khayrasole police station against unknown persons.



