2 Air India Women Pilots Took Off Without Retracting Landing Gear

Highlights The Mumbai-bound Air India aircraft was carrying 100 passengers An aircraft's landing gear refers to its wheels An Air India spokesperson said they are looking into the matter

Two pilots of state-run carrier Air India have been taken off the roster for not retracting the landing gear of their aircraft after taking off from Kolkata last week, airline officials said. The Mumbai-bound Air India aircraft, flown by two women pilots, was carrying 100 passengers on July 22.The flight was diverted to Nagpur after the fuel level fell dangerously low, officials said, adding the aircraft landed safely. An aircraft's landing gear refers to its wheels; if not retracted, the landing gear increases drag, resulting in higher fuel consumption.The officials said the two pilots have been taken off the roster and a report has been given to the higher authorities. "The pilots were de-rostered after the incident was reported. Investigation is on," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said.