2,500 Kg Marijuana Seized In Raids From Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Hyderabad: Nearly 2,500 kilogram of marijuana has been seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI in two separate raids in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
In the first incident, DRI Patna got a tip off that marijuana had been loaded in a truck at the Nagaland-Assam border. Officials tracked the vehicle so that they can catch the person who was to receive the consignment as well.
The consignment was reportedly to be delivered at Ara in Bihar. When the truck stopped near the Patna bypass, the person who was to take delivery boarded the vehicle. Officials then intercepted and checked the truck, but found it to be empty. On probing further, they found a secret chamber behind the driver's cabin which contained 120 packets with 1,817 kg marijuana, officials said. The marijuana was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances or NDPS Act and three people were arrested.
In the second case, DRI officials intercepted a truck near Gorakhpur and seized 690 kg cannabis on Wednesday.
In this case, the marijuana was hidden in a truck in Assam and it was to be delivered in Rajasthan. The truck would pass through Bihar and Uttar Pradesh before reaching its final destination.
The marijuana was found hidden between bamboo sticks placed in the truck. Two persons from Baghpat and one from Shikohabad were arrested for drug trafficking.
On Sunday, a man was arrested in Hyderabad for growing marijuana inside his three-bedroom apartment. Nearly nine kg of marijuana along with 40 pots containing its plants were seized from his apartment.