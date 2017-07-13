IIFA Awards 2017: Shilpa Shetty To Sonakshi Sinha, See What Stars Are Doing In New York

Highlights
- Sushant and Kriti will be performing together at the IIFA awards
- Sushant nominated for Best Actor for M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
- On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha rang the closing bell at Nasdaq
See the pictures here:
Sushant Singh Rajput has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story.
On Wednesday, the festivities of the IIFA awards began by ringing in the Nasdaq stock exchange bell at the Times Square. The founders of the International Indian Film Academy Awards Mr. Andre Timmins and Mr. Sabbas Joseph, Directors of Wizcraft International, producers and creators of IIFA movement and actress Sonakshi Sinha were present at the event.
The 30-year-old actress rang the closing bell at Nasdaq. She shared the news with her fans and followers on social media along with a picture. "What an honour ringing the closing bell at @nasdaq! A first of its kind experience as we kicked off the @iifa festivites in #newyorkcity today... always a pleasure!," she wrote.
Closing the @nasdaq during #IIFA2017 with @AsliSona@wizsabbas@IIFA@SumItUpNYC#skmanagementpic.twitter.com/LuLhRIEu0D— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 13, 2017
Here are the pictures of the other Bollywood celebrities who have reached the Big Apple for the IIFA awards.
The boss man @karanjohar has arrived at the Big Apple to takeover the celebrations like never before! Let's hear it for #IIFA2017! pic.twitter.com/ZxorMNsaPI— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017
Isn't he a charmer? #SaifAliKhan arrives in New York for #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/5xi16K9gAs— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 11, 2017
*Cuteness Overload Alert*— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 11, 2017
The Kapoor family arrives in New York City for #IIFA2017. Let the celebrations begin. @shahidkapoorpic.twitter.com/KqQW9jlhJl
Brace yourselves! The life of every celebration @Varun_dvn & @aliaa08 snapped before heading to the Big Apple for #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/6NeVnoL55p— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017
Get ready for some 'Grand Masti' with @Riteishd at #IIFA2017! pic.twitter.com/1Yr8Z2hno5— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017
Bollywood in all its glory, this time for New York! @Sunielwhetty @Nawazuddin_S & @realpreityzinta head to join the madness at #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/Nza19QjkRu— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017
Bollywood divas to set ablaze the city of dreams with #IIFA2017. @aditiraohydari, @humasqureshi snapped as they arrived at the Big Apple! pic.twitter.com/8IONAxvPXg— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017
Bollywood magic spills over the magnificent city of New York! @karan009wahi ,@Kailashkher & #Hariharan arrive in style for #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/9yVp6daTNz— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017
On Friday, IIFA Rocks 2017 will be held to celebrate 25 years of A R Rahman in the industry.
The main IIFA green carpet event and award ceremony will be held at New York's MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will be hosting the event. The award ceremony will conclude the following day with a closing party.