IIFA Awards 2017: Shilpa Shetty To Sonakshi Sinha, See What Stars Are Doing In New York

Highlights Sushant and Kriti will be performing together at the IIFA awards Sushant nominated for Best Actor for M S Dhoni: The Untold Story On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha rang the closing bell at Nasdaq

Giving us some major couple goals! @theshilpashetty & Raj Kundra have arrived in New York for the extravagant celebrations. #IIFA2017 A post shared by iifa awards (@iifa) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

A post shared by iifa awards (@iifa) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

What an honour ringing the closing bell at @nasdaq! A first of its kind experience as we kicked off the @iifa festivites in #newyorkcity today... always a pleasure! A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

The boss man @karanjohar has arrived at the Big Apple to takeover the celebrations like never before! Let's hear it for #IIFA2017! pic.twitter.com/ZxorMNsaPI — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017

*Cuteness Overload Alert*

The Kapoor family arrives in New York City for #IIFA2017. Let the celebrations begin. @shahidkapoorpic.twitter.com/KqQW9jlhJl — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 11, 2017

Brace yourselves! The life of every celebration @Varun_dvn & @aliaa08 snapped before heading to the Big Apple for #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/6NeVnoL55p — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017

Bollywood in all its glory, this time for New York! @Sunielwhetty @Nawazuddin_S & @realpreityzinta head to join the madness at #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/Nza19QjkRu — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017

Bollywood divas to set ablaze the city of dreams with #IIFA2017. @aditiraohydari, @humasqureshi snapped as they arrived at the Big Apple! pic.twitter.com/8IONAxvPXg — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017

Bollywood is all set for the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards which will be held in New York from July 13 to 16. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and his children Sara and Ibrahim, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have already reached the Big Apple for the grand event. Today, IIFA's official Instagram account announced the arrival of actress Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Theactors will be performing together at the IIFA awards. Ahead of the extravagant celebrations at NYC's MetLife Stadium, the stars were all smiles for the cameras.See the pictures here:Sushant Singh Rajput has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance inOn Wednesday, the festivities of the IIFA awards began by ringing in the Nasdaq stock exchange bell at the Times Square. The founders of the International Indian Film Academy Awards Mr. Andre Timmins and Mr. Sabbas Joseph, Directors of Wizcraft International, producers and creators of IIFA movement and actress Sonakshi Sinha were present at the event.The 30-year-old actress rang the closing bell at Nasdaq. She shared the news with her fans and followers on social media along with a picture. "What an honour ringing the closing bell at @nasdaq! A first of its kind experience as we kicked off the @iifa festivites in #newyorkcity today... always a pleasure!," she wrote.Here are the pictures of the other Bollywood celebrities who have reached the Big Apple for the IIFA awards On Friday, IIFA Rocks 2017 will be held to celebrate 25 years of A R Rahman in the industry.The main IIFA green carpet event and award ceremony will be held at New York's MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will be hosting the event. The award ceremony will conclude the following day with a closing party.