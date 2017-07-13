IIFA Awards 2017: Shilpa Shetty To Sonakshi Sinha, See What Stars Are Doing In New York

IIFA's official Instagram account announced the arrival of actress Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

All India | Written by | Updated: July 13, 2017 14:09 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA Awards 2017: Shilpa Shetty To Sonakshi Sinha, See What Stars Are Doing In New York

18th IIFA Awards 2017: Sushant and Kriti photographed in New York (Image courtesy: IIFA)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sushant and Kriti will be performing together at the IIFA awards
  2. Sushant nominated for Best Actor for M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
  3. On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha rang the closing bell at Nasdaq
Bollywood is all set for the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards which will be held in New York from July 13 to 16. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and his children Sara and Ibrahim, Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have already reached the Big Apple for the grand event. Today, IIFA's official Instagram account announced the arrival of actress Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The Raabta actors will be performing together at the IIFA awards. Ahead of the extravagant celebrations at NYC's MetLife Stadium, the stars were all smiles for the cameras.

See the pictures here:
 
 
 

A post shared by iifa awards (@iifa) on



Sushant Singh Rajput has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

On Wednesday, the festivities of the IIFA awards began by ringing in the Nasdaq stock exchange bell at the Times Square. The founders of the International Indian Film Academy Awards Mr. Andre Timmins and Mr. Sabbas Joseph, Directors of Wizcraft International, producers and creators of IIFA movement and actress Sonakshi Sinha were present at the event.

The 30-year-old actress rang the closing bell at Nasdaq. She shared the news with her fans and followers on social media along with a picture. "What an honour ringing the closing bell at @nasdaq! A first of its kind experience as we kicked off the @iifa festivites in #newyorkcity today... always a pleasure!," she wrote.
 
 

Here are the pictures of the other Bollywood celebrities who have reached the Big Apple for the IIFA awards.
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Friday, IIFA Rocks 2017 will be held to celebrate 25 years of A R Rahman in the industry.

The main IIFA green carpet event and award ceremony will be held at New York's MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan will be hosting the event. The award ceremony will conclude the following day with a closing party.
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READGovernment Could Brief Parties Tomorrow On Sikkim Standoff With China
Shilpa ShettySonakshi SinhaIIFA awards 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman Homecoming

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................