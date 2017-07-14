IIFA Awards 2017: Salman Khan Never Forgets Katrina Kaif's Birthday, Sings For Her In New York

Katrina Kaif will blow 34 candles out on her birthday on July 16. Whether you remember or not, Salman Khan sure does remember her birthday and it appears that Katrina's special day is the only date registered with prominence in his memory. Katrina and Salman, co-stars and rumoured exes, are currently in New York for the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards and attended a press conference on Thursday morning. The 51-year-old superstar was on stage and talking about how big and spectacular this year's show would be when he failed to recall exactly when the IIFA awards is scheduled for. This is how Salman started off: "IIFA is going to be fabulous. We promise you, it's going to be incredible. It's going to be one of the best IIFAs on this date of..." That is when Anupam Kher and Varun Dhawan, who were also attending the interactive session, came to his rescue. Salman quickly dissolved the situation saying Katrina's birthday is the only date he remembers.
This sent the press and the audience in a fit of laughter. "I am not good with dates, not good with dates at all. Seriously. The only one date I remember right now is Katrina's birthday. Katrina's birthday is on July 16, so let's sing for her right now," said Salman.
And so he did sing 'Happy Birthday' for Katrina, who could not help but blush all the way through. Joining Salman was a choir of celebs comprising Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput and enthu-cutlet Varun.
Meanwhile, this is what she's up to at the moment in the Big Apple.
Katrina Kaif's new film Jagga Jasoos hit screens today. She co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in the Anurag Basu-directed film.