18th IIFA Awards 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif To Perform. Here's The Full Line-Up

The 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will take place over the weekend in New York. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan have already reached the Big Apple for the event. The award ceremony starts with IIFA Rocks on July 14 while the main event, to be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled for July 15. It will be held at New York's MetLife Stadium. Expect some fireworks onstage as stars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sushant Singh Rajput will be performing at the award ceremony. Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has received maximum nominations.
Highlights
- Kriti Sanon will also perform
- Diljit Dosanjh, A R Rahman will perform at IIFA Rocks
- IIFA 2017 will take place over the weekend
Shahid has been accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha while Salman is in New York with stepmother Helen. Saif's children - Sara and Ibrahim are also there. Sushant's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon will also perform.
Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, who has also been nominated in the Best Singer category for Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab), will mesmerise the audience with his performance at IIFA Rocks. Udta Punjab was Diljit's debut Bollywood film. Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman, singers like Benny Dayal, Kailash Kher, Hariharan, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Singh and Jonita Gandhi will also be performing.
IIFA awards' press conferences will be held at the Metropolitan Ballroom and dinner parties at the Pierre Hotel. The closing party is scheduled for July 16.
IIFA 2017 will air on July 16 from 7 pm onwards on Colors.