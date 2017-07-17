IIFA Awards 2017: Judwaas Salman Khan And Varun Dhawan Dance To Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara

Actor Varun Dhawan shared the stage with superstar Salman Khan at the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Award, which was held in New Jersey on July 15. The 30-year-old actor delighted his fans and followers on Twitter by sharing a picture of his performance at the event. In the picture, Varun can been seen grooving along with Salman Khan to the song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara from the 1997 film Judwaa. The duo perfectly coordinated their steps to the song and charmed the audience. The song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara which will be part of Varun's forthcoming film Judwaa 2, a sequel to Salman's Judwaa.
#iifanewyork2017#tantannatan#Judwaa2pic.twitter.com/LuMnr8euiE— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 16, 2017
Salman Khan will be making a cameo in Judwaa 2, which is being directed by David Dhawan. Recently, the 51-year-old actor delighted his fans and followers on social media by sharing a photo in which he is seen posing with director David Dhawan, Varun, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. "#Judwaa2!," he wrote.
#Judwaa2 ! pic.twitter.com/yCIkUWKxf3— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 8, 2017
The details of Salman's cameo in the film were revealed earlier.
"Salman will appear as both, Raja and Prem, his twin characters from the film who have aged by 20 years. His judwaa will come face-to-face with Varun's double role, possibly bantering in the climax scene," a source told mid-day.
Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav and Ali Asgar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.