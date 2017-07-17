IIFA Awards 2017: Judwaas Salman Khan And Varun Dhawan Dance To Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara

Varun Dhawan shared a picture on Twitter in which he can be seen dancing to Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara, a popular song from 1997 movie Judwaa, along with superstar Salman Khan

All India | Written by | Updated: July 17, 2017 10:36 IST
18th IIFA Awards 2017: Salman and Varun performing at the event (Image courtesy: Varun Dhawan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman and Varun coordinated their steps to the song
  2. Salman will make a cameo in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2
  3. The 18th edition of IIFA Awards was held in New York on July 15
Actor Varun Dhawan shared the stage with superstar Salman Khan at the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Award, which was held in New Jersey on July 15. The 30-year-old actor delighted his fans and followers on Twitter by sharing a picture of his performance at the event. In the picture, Varun can been seen grooving along with Salman Khan to the song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara from the 1997 film Judwaa. The duo perfectly coordinated their steps to the song and charmed the audience. The song Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara which will be part of Varun's forthcoming film Judwaa 2, a sequel to Salman's Judwaa.

See the picture shared by Varun Dhawan here:
 
 
 

#spoileralert @beingsalmankhan & @varundvn performing together on #iifa2017

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on



Salman Khan will be making a cameo in Judwaa 2, which is being directed by David Dhawan. Recently, the 51-year-old actor delighted his fans and followers on social media by sharing a photo in which he is seen posing with director David Dhawan, Varun, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. "#Judwaa2!," he wrote.
 

The details of Salman's cameo in the film were revealed earlier.

"Salman will appear as both, Raja and Prem, his twin characters from the film who have aged by 20 years. His judwaa will come face-to-face with Varun's double role, possibly bantering in the climax scene," a source told mid-day.

Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav and Ali Asgar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.
 

