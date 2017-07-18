IIFA Awards 2017: Injured Shahid Kapoor Took Painkillers And Danced Anyway

Shahid Kapoor rocked his IIFA awards performance held over the weekend in New York's MetLife stadium but little did his fans know that the 36-year-old actor was injured while he danced to some of his best tracks. A mid-day report stated that Shahid injured his ankle while shooting for Padmavati, which resurfaced during the rehearsal for his IIFA gig. Though the doctors advised Shahid to take bed rest, the Shaandaar actor decided to improvise his dance steps to minimise exertion. "Since it was a ligament tear, Shahid was told not to perform. But he didn't want to go back on his word. He made his act compact and less exerting. It was smartly choreographed. Some songs were also dropped," a source told mid-day.
Shahid Kapoor's setlist comprised his best dance songs like Gandi Baat and Saree Ke Fall Sa from R... Rajkumar, Nagada from Jab We Met and Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey. "He was on painkillers for the entire day," the source added.
Shahid Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his role in Udta Punjab at the weekend's award ceremony, which he attended with his wife Mira Rajput. Shahid Kapoor walked the IIFA green carpet dressed in Anuj Madaan suit while Mira looked stunning in a Swapnil Shinde gown.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab and his upcoming film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, in which he co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is expected to release in November this year.