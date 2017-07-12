IIFA Awards 2017: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Leave For New York. Post Pic On Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the latest Bollywood celebrities to join their colleagues in New York for the forthcoming IIFA awards 2017. Bipasha just posted a picture of herself with husband Karan with the caption that reads, "Looking forward to another spectacular few days for the #IIFA2017 in #NewYork . New York here we come." Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and other celebs flew out of Mumbai earlier this week to join the IIFA 2017 extravaganza. This time, the event will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan.
This year, expect some Dabangg performances by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun, Alia and Sushant Singh Rajput. While Diljit Dosanjh, A R Rahman, Neeti Mohan will perform at the preceding day event named as IIFA Rocks.
Shahid Kapoor has reached New York with wife Mira and daughter Misha.
Salman Khan travelled with Helen, his stepmother.
Anushka Sharma is also in New York and has been joined by cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli. (We aren't surprised). Virat posted a picture of himself with Anushka from the Big Apple. "Much needed break with my love," Virat captioned the post. (Notice the heart emoticon).
IIFA 2017 is scheduled to take place on July 15 while it will be aired on July 16 for the viewers.
Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for over a year now. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone, which was Karan's debut Bollywood film.