IIFA Awards 2017: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Leave For New York. Post Pic On Instagram

18th IIFA Awards 2017: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to join their colleagues in New York

All India | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2017 23:11 IST
173 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA Awards 2017: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Leave For New York. Post Pic On Instagram

18th IIFA Awards 2017: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Mumbai (Image courtesy: /bipashabasu)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "New York here we come," Bipasha captioned her post
  2. Shahid has been accompanied by Mira and daughter Misha
  3. Salman reached New York with stepmother Helen
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the latest Bollywood celebrities to join their colleagues in New York for the forthcoming IIFA awards 2017. Bipasha just posted a picture of herself with husband Karan with the caption that reads, "Looking forward to another spectacular few days for the #IIFA2017 in #NewYork . New York here we come." Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and other celebs flew out of Mumbai earlier this week to join the IIFA 2017 extravaganza. This time, the event will be hosted by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan.

Here's what Bipasha Basu posted.
 


This year, expect some Dabangg performances by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun, Alia and Sushant Singh Rajput. While Diljit Dosanjh, A R Rahman, Neeti Mohan will perform at the preceding day event named as IIFA Rocks.

Shahid Kapoor has reached New York with wife Mira and daughter Misha. Here's their picture.
 


Salman Khan travelled with Helen, his stepmother.
 
salmankhan ndtv

Anushka Sharma is also in New York and has been joined by cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli. (We aren't surprised). Virat posted a picture of himself with Anushka from the Big Apple. "Much needed break with my love," Virat captioned the post. (Notice the heart emoticon).
 
 

Much needed break with my

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



IIFA 2017 is scheduled to take place on July 15 while it will be aired on July 16 for the viewers.

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for over a year now. They fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone, which was Karan's debut Bollywood film.
 

Trending

Share this story on

173 Shares
ALSO READQatar Gets First Herd Of Cows In Response To Arab Blockade
iifa 2017Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Groveriifa awards 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman HomecomingMoto E4 Plus launchedJio Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................