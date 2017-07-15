IIFA Awards 2017: A R Rahman Sings Urvasi In Tamil, Audience Chants 'Once More'

Highlights Rahman's IIFA Rocks setlist comprised Hindi and Tamil songs We had no problems that he sang in Tamil, said a fan after the concert Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Jonita Gandhi also jammed with Rahman

Regaling the audience with his evergreen tunes. A memorable IIFA ROCKS indeed! Kudos to the magician behind the show! @arrahman#IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/crddlzJcGs — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 15, 2017

Was total disaster,for someone who made his name in Bollywood(at least on sheer numbers) it was disrespectful from him,even speaking Tamil — Apoorva Dixit (@apoorva_dixit) July 9, 2017

Was so disappointed and left half way through. The promoter #HumsiniEntertainment should of said 99% songs will be Tamil. I wouldnt of come — Rita Mistry (@RitaMistry) July 8, 2017