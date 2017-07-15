IIFA Awards 2017: A R Rahman Sings Urvasi In Tamil, Audience Chants 'Once More'

Highlights
- Rahman's IIFA Rocks setlist comprised Hindi and Tamil songs
- We had no problems that he sang in Tamil, said a fan after the concert
- Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Jonita Gandhi also jammed with Rahman
Like in London, Rahman's set in New York also comprised some Tamil songs. Dil Se, Nadaan Parindey, Kinna sona, Tu Hi Re, Nahi Saamne, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, "Maiyya Maiyya and his Oscar-winning song Jai Ho were some of the tracks Rahman played on Friday night.
Regaling the audience with his evergreen tunes. A memorable IIFA ROCKS indeed! Kudos to the magician behind the show! @arrahman#IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/crddlzJcGs— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 15, 2017
The audience in New York accepted the Tamil songs as much as they grooved to Rahman's Hindi songs. "Rahman's performance was every bit worth it. We had no problems that he sang in Tamil because we believe one should preserve their culture," New York-based Rajan Panda told IANS after the concert. A New York-based Nepalese couple added: "We enjoyed the show very much. We came for Rahman. Its music, it's universal... It doesn't matter what language it is in."
Meanwhile, Rahman's London concert audience was apparently made up of folks who claim Rahman should remember he "made his name in Bollywood" (this is untrue). Here are some reactions:
That was my first ever Tamil concert guys. Albeit completely unintentional #ARRahman#SSEArena#Fail#Refund?— Omer Chowdhury (@OmChow) July 8, 2017
Was total disaster,for someone who made his name in Bollywood(at least on sheer numbers) it was disrespectful from him,even speaking Tamil— Apoorva Dixit (@apoorva_dixit) July 9, 2017
Was so disappointed and left half way through. The promoter #HumsiniEntertainment should of said 99% songs will be Tamil. I wouldnt of come— Rita Mistry (@RitaMistry) July 8, 2017
IIFA Rocks is a music event organized by the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) ahead of its main award show night. The IIFA awards will be held in New York on July 15. IIFA Rocks was attended by celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan.
