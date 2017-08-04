180 Days Of Maternity Leave For All Female Employees In West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to sanction maternity leave for a maximum period of 180 days for all categories of female contractual employees engaged directly by the state government.In a notification issued by the West Bengal government Finance (Audit) department, it was declared that all categories of female contractual employees including software personnel engaged directly by the state government departments and directorates will get maternity leave for a maximum period of 180 days.These employees will also get a leave of 42 days in case of abortion or miscarriage, the notification said yesterday."During the period of such leave, female contractual employees will get contractual remuneration as per terms and conditions of the contract," it added.