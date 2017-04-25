18 Central, 11 State Bureaucrats Transferred In Punjab

In a major reshuffle, Punjab government ordered transfer of 18 IPS officers and 11 PPS (Punjab Police Service) officers last night with immediate effect. Officers who were transferred included a Director General of Police (DGP), 13 Inspector General of Police (IGP) and three Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).DGP Hardeep Dhillon, currently holding the charge of Internal Vigilance Cell (IVC) and Human Rights, has been given the additional charge of Welfare, an official spokesman said in Chandigarh on Monday.IGP Gurpreet Kaur Deo, holding the charge of IGP Provisioning, has been given the additional charge of IGP Litigation.IGP Jitendra Jain has been given the charge of IGP Commando, Bbahardurgarh in Patiala, while IGP Modernisation Satish Asthana has been given the additional charge of IGP Information Technology and Telecommunications (IT&T) Wing and state crime record bureau.Shashi Prabha Dwivedi has been given the charge of IGP Crime, while R N Dhoke has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana.Sudhanshu S Srivastava has been posted as Commissioner of Police Amritsar, while V Neeraja has been posted IG Personnel.IPS officer Gautam Cheema has been posted as IGP Law and Order-II, while G Nageshwar has been given the charge of Director Vigilance Punjab and L K Yadav has been posted as IGP Crime.Naunihal Singh has been given the charge of IGP Welfare, while R K Jaiswal has been posted as IGP Special Task Force. IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has been shifted from Ludhiana Commissioner of Police to IGP ATS, the spokesman said.SPS Parmar has been posted as IGP Cyber Crime, while Jatinder Aulakh has been posted as IGP Headquarters. Among the SSPs, Baljot Singh has been posted as SSP Barnala, replacing PPS officer Sushil Kumar who has been posted as SSP Muktsar.Sandeep Goel has been given the charge of AIG, Financial Intelligence Unit Ludhiana, while Raj Jit Singh has been posted as SSP Moga, the spokesman said.