16 Killed In Meghalaya Accident

All India | | Updated: February 26, 2017 14:55 IST
Quoting witnesses, the police officer said the accident occurred due to speeding (Representational)

Shillong:  At least 16 people were killed on Sunday when a truck they were in rammed into the concrete barricade of a road in Meghalayas West Khasi Hills district, police said.

More than 50 people were critically injured in the accident in Jdohkroh village, 11 km from Nongstoin, the district headquarters of West Khasi Hills.

"Twelve people died on the spot and four succumbed to their injuries in hospital," Sylvester Nongtnger, the police chief of West Khasi Hills, told IANS. The dead included nine were women and a 13-year-old girl.

Mr Nongtnger said all the victims were proceedings towards Nonglang village to attend the synod of Presbyterian Church.

The injured, including the driver and helper of the truck, have been rushed to nearby hospitals and to the Shillong Civil Hospital, the police said.

Quoting witnesses, the police officer said the accident occurred due to speeding. "Nonetheless, we are investigating the cause of the accident."

