15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Thrown Off School Building In UP, Dies The incident happened at Deoria's Modern Montessori Inter College at about 11 am on Monday.

Girl, 15, falls from third floor of Modern Montessori Inter College building in UP's Deoria, dies Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria town fell off from the third floor of her school building and died on Monday. The girl's family has alleged that she was thrown off by someone and asked for a detailed investigation.



The incident happened at the city's Modern Montessori Inter College at about 11 am on Monday. Neetu Chauhan, a class XI student, had gone to a toilet on the third floor of the school building. Sometime later, she was found lying on the ground floor, bleeding. The girl, according to the school authorities, was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, but she died on the way, a senior police official said.



Parents of the girl have lodged a police complaint against unknown persons, alleging that their daughter was thrown off the third floor.



"On the way to the hospital, my son asked Neetu what had happened and she said she was pushed off the third floor. I want a detailed investigation," said the girl's father Paramhans Chauhan.



The family has also alleged that it was the girl's classmates who informed them about the incident not the school management.



"The father has given a complaint that his child was thrown off. The incident happened around 11 am and we were informed around 3 pm. We have called a forensic team to gather further details from the accident site," said the senior policer officer, Rajiv Malhotra.



CCTV footage from the school has not been recovered since the school's CCTV system is out of order.



The school in question is one of the prestigious institutions in Deoria and was founded in 1988.



The Uttar Pradesh police had recently issued directives to schools to beef up security after the murder of a 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at Gurgaon's



