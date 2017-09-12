15 Japanese Firms Set To Invest In Gujarat

As many as 15 Japanese companies are keen to invest in Gujarat and will be signing agreements with the state government during the 12th Indo-Japanese annual summit in Gandhinagar on September 14, according to officials.The summit will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, who will begin his two-day state visit from September 13.According to Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation vice-president and managing director D Thara, of the total 17-18 agreements to be signed during the summit, 15 will be between Japanese firms and the GIDC."15 Japanese companies have already committed to invest in Gujarat, for which they've started the process of purchasing land from GIDC. These 15 companies will sign MoUs with GIDC during the summit," Ms Thara told PTI.She further said the quantum of investment by these firms will be disclosed later.A day after the two-day visit ends, a high level delegation with the representatives from 55 other Japanese firms would visit several industrial clusters in the state."Officials of 55 Japanese companies will visit industrial clusters at Mandal and Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad, as they want to have a first-hand information about the infrastructure before deciding to invest," she added.Both PM Modi and Mr Abe are expected to land at Ahmedabad on September 13. They are slated to take part in the Indo-Japanese Annual Summit in Gandhinagar the next day after laying the foundation stone for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project.