14-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Parents Refuse To Buy Him Smartphone

Apparently upset with his parents for denying him a smartphone, a 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in neighbouring Jagtial district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place at Raikal mandal headquarters, 40 kms from here where the boy .According to Jagtial Rural Circle Inspector Srinivasa Chowdary, the boy Pitla Lingamurthy was a ninth grade student from Raikal village.On Tuesday night, he asked his parents to get him a smart phone. But when they turned down his demand, the boy allegedly threatened to end his life and left home. However, the parents did not take the ultimatum seriously, police said.When the boy did not return home, a search was launched following which he was found hanging to a tree near his school building this morning, they said.The body was sent for post mortem and later handed over to parents, he said. A case of suspicious death has been registered and probe is on, the Inspector added.