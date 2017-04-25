14 Foetuses Found In Jharkhand's Deoghar

At least 14 human foetuses were found in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said today.Twelve foetuses were recovered in a sack on Monday near roadside bushes at Dumarthar village. While two were earlier found at the same spot on Sunday, police said. The majority of the foetuses were of females.The bodies have now been kept in sealed jars. Police suspect the role of nursing homes."There could be two reason. One, a case of female foeticide as majority of foetuses are of girls or illegal abortion of babies as two of the foetuses were male. The role of private hospitals cannot be ruled out," a police officer told IANS.