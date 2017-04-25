14 Foetuses Found In Jharkhand's Deoghar

All India | | Updated: April 25, 2017 15:52 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
14 Foetuses Found In Jharkhand's Deoghar

Out of the 14 foetuses found in Jharkhand, 12 were female foetuses. (Representational Image)

Ranchi:  At least 14 human foetuses were found in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said today.

Twelve foetuses were recovered in a sack on Monday near roadside bushes at Dumarthar village. While two were earlier found at the same spot on Sunday, police said. The majority of the foetuses were of females.

The bodies have now been kept in sealed jars. Police suspect the role of nursing homes.

"There could be two reason. One, a case of female foeticide as majority of foetuses are of girls or illegal abortion of babies as two of the foetuses were male. The role of private hospitals cannot be ruled out," a police officer told IANS.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READHeaviest Woman Eman Ahmed's Sister Denies Weight-Loss In Mumbai, Minister Vows Help
FoetusFemale FoeticideJharkhandDeogarh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableThe Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................