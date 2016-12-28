Collapse
Helpline Numbers: 15 Coaches Of Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derail Near Kanpur

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 28, 2016 10:30 IST
15 coaches of 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed close to Rura railway station near Kanpur (PTI photo)

Kanpur:  Over 40 people have been injured after 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early this morning, two of the coaches falling into a dry canal bed, police said. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The accident happened near Rura railway station, about 70 km from Kanpur. The injured have been rushed to hospital, with eight in critical condition, according to news agency Associated Press.  

Rescue teams have reached the spot and all the passengers trapped inside the derailed coaches have been evacuated, said the state's top police official Javeed Ahmad.

Manish Mishra, a rail official, said two coaches toppled town a rail bridge and fell into the dry canal bed.
 
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, in a tweet, said that "thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause."

He also tweeted, "Ex gratia will be paid to injured . All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience. Doing our best."

"Directed Chairman Railway Board, all senior officials to personally ensure best possible help. Medical vans, relief vans were rushed immediately. Officers are on spot," Mr Prabhu said.

Many trains were diverted to other routes after the accident.

"We r making alternate arrangements for Passengers to continue with their onward journey and are thus taken care of Helplines to offer info," he said.

The Railways issued the helpline numbers: Kanpur: 0512-2323015, 2323016, 2323018 Allahabad: 0532-2408149, 2408128, 2407353 Tundla: 05612-220337, 220338, 220339 Aligarh: 0571-2404056, 2404055 
 
In November, near 150 people were killed after several coaches of a passenger train slid off the track in the same region.

