13-Year-Old Rape Survivor In Mumbai Will Have Abortion, Rules Supreme Court

A 13-year-old rape survivor will have an abortion on Friday after the Supreme Court today allowed termination at an advanced 31 weeks of pregnancy. An abortion is not allowed after 20 weeks but the court allowed it based on a medical report.Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar today took note of the report filed by doctors of Mumbai's JJ hospital."Keeping in view the age of the victim, the trauma she faced, we allow her to terminate her pregnancy," Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said.The Class 7 student's mother had gone to the court for permission to abort the foetus. The family found out very late that the teen was pregnant.Last month, a 10-year-old raped by her uncle delivered a baby girl after the Supreme Court had rejected her request for an abortion. A medical report had said that an abortion was neither good for the girl nor her foetus. The baby was born through a C-section and the girl was unaware that she had delivered a child.