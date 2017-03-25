13-year-old Rajasthan Girl Allegedly Raped By 8 Teachers For A Year

A 13-year-old cancer patient from Bikaner's Nokha has alleged rape and blackmail by eight of her teachers at a private school in 2015. The accused allegedly forced the girl to stay back after school hours on the pretext of extra classes, made her take off her clothes and raped her. They even shot a video of their act which they used to blackmail the victim, alleged the girl's father.The eight accused repeatedly raped her for over a year, says the girl's father in an FIR which he filed yesterday. He also alleged that when her daughter got pregnant, the accused gave her medicines to terminate her pregnancy.Around one-and-a-half year ago, the girl was diagnosed with blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment.The girl's father said he came to know of the incident in 2016. "The abuse went on for a year. The accused harassed and threatened me. They would not let me leave my house or go to the hospital to see my child. I feared social stigma, so I didn't file the case earlier. But finally, I decided to file a complaint," he said.The accused named in the FIR have been charged with rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.As the news spread, a shocked Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Minister, Rajendra Rathore, said, "This is shocking. It is very sad. We are getting all the facts together and we will treat the victim free of cost. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is closely monitoring the situation."Congress leader Sachin Pilot also expressed his anger over the issue and called it "heartbreaking". "A young minor girl was continuously raped by her teachers. Such incidents shake us from within. Rajasthan comes third in India, where such incidents are happening. I hope the government and the chief minister take appropriate action and work towards building a sense of security among women," said Mr Pilot to news agency ANI.The local police's role in the case is also being examined as the victim's parents allege they were even mishandled and stopped from registering the FIR that was only done after the Superintendent of Police's intervention.