13 Burnt Alive In Fire At Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Thirteen persons were burnt alive on Friday when a fire broke out in the premises of a cooperative society in Chhindwara district, a senior Madhya Pradesh official said."The fire broke out when people had queued up during the distribution of kerosene and food grain in Bargi in Harayi tehsil in the afternoon," Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra told IANS.The kerosene stored in the premises caught fire, leading to the tragedy, he said.The 13 victims died on the spot, whereas many others were injured. They have since been admitted to a hospital.Agriculture Minister Gaurishankar Bisen condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each bereaved family.