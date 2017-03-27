13 Arrested For Communal Clash In Gujarat's Patan District

13 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence which broke out in a village in Gujarat's Patan district on Saturday."We arrested 13 persons yesterday after a combing operation in villages neighbouring Vadavali from where the crowd came and attacked residents," said Inspector of Chanasma police station, CP Sadiya."Those arrested so far belong to Sunsar and Dharpuri villages. More arrests are likely today," the officer said.One person had died and six others sustained severe injuries after violence broke out following a minor fight between two students of different communities on Saturday over a petty issue.Some vehicles and a few houses were also set on fire by the clashing crowd.Cross police complaints were filed at Chanasma police station against a total of 45 accused and a crowd comprising over 3,000 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (murder), 147, 148, 149 (rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly), 395, 397 (robbery), 435 and 436 (mischief by fire).Mr Sadiya said over 100 police personnel and two companies of State Reserve Police were posted at the village.