9/11 Of 1893 Was About Love, Says PM Narendra Modi On Vivekananda's Speech: 5 Quotes
The convention of students is being held on a day Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address at Chicago in 1893. PM Narendra Modi said Swami Vivekananda raised his voice against the social evils that has entered society.
PM Modi addressed students to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a students' convention today to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations. The theme of the convention is 'Young India, New India'. The event is being organised by the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI) and supported by the Culture Ministry.
Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Narendra Modi's address:
There was a 9/11 125 years ago when a young man from this nation of about your age gave a speech in dressed in saffron clothes. With just a few words, a youngster from India won over the world and showed the world the power of oneness
When Vivekananda went abroad, he showcased the greatness of India. But when he spoke in India, he highlighted our problems.
Swami Vivekananda raised his voice against the social evils that has entered our society.
Swami Vivekananda said that only rituals will not connect an individual to divinity. He said 'Jan Seva (public service) is Prabhu Seva (service to God).'