9/11 Of 1893 Was About Love, Says PM Narendra Modi On Vivekananda's Speech: 5 Quotes

PM Modi addressed students to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago speech.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a students' convention today to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations. The theme of the convention is 'Young India, New India'. The event is being organised by the Deendayal Research Institute (DRI) and supported by the Culture Ministry.