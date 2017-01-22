Collapse
11-Year-Old Gangraped Twice Allegedly By 7 Minors In Meghalaya

All India | | Updated: January 22, 2017 18:09 IST
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by seven minor boys in Mawten village in Meghalaya

Shillong:  An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by seven minor boys in Mawten village in Meghalaya's Khasi Hills district, police said today.

According an FIR filed by the family of the girl, the girl was raped twice, first in a paddy field before Christmas and second time at her home on January 13.
All the accused, in the age group of 14-16 years, are from the same village, a senior police officer told PTI.

All the accused, according to the police, have confessed to the crime and have been sent to a juvenile home. 

The case has been registered under section 376(g) (gangrape) of IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Last year, 101 cases were filed under POCSO and 22 rape cases against children in Meghalaya, according the crime records bureau of the home department.

(With inputs from PTI)

