11 Of Family Killed In Punjab Road Accident

Eleven members of a family died on the spot and four others suffered injuries in an accident on the Zira-Makhu Highway near Behak Pacharian today, police said.The incident occurred around 3.20pm when the SUV, in which the family was travelling, came under a 20-wheel, coal-laden truck, proceeding towards Bhatinda, a police official said. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, a police official said.The deceased have been identified as Jagir Singh of Palasaur in Tarn Taran district, his wife Mohinder Kaur (70), son Satnam Singh (43), daughters-in-law Ranjit Kaur (42), Rajwant Kaur (30) and grandchildren Sukhchain Singh (26), Mandeep Singh (25), Harmandeep Kaur (5) and Akashdeep Singh (15).Besides, Mr Jagir's daughter Ranjir Kaur and her son Raj Singh (22) were also killed, police said and added that Manjit Singh (42), who was driving the SUV and a relative of the family, also died on the spot.Police said Mr Jagir's younger son Surjit Singh had been shot dead ten days ago while his third son Jaswant Singh was seriously injured when some Shiromani Akali Dal leaders had allegedly opened indiscriminate firing at their house.Those injured include Mr Lovedeep Singh (son of Tarsem Singh), Ms Muskanpreet and Ms Sumanpreet (both daughters of Mr Satnam Singh), besides Mr Jatinder Singh (constable in Punjab Police), who worked as the family's security guard.Large number of people from the village and nearby areas gathered at Singh's house to express condolences. Top-level police officers reached the spot.A post mortem has been conducted at civil hospital following which the bodies will be handed over to the family, said a senior police officer.