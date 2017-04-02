11 Bodies, 4 Human Skulls Recovered From Bhakra Canal In Jind

Eleven "highly decomposed" bodies and four human skulls were recovered today from Bhakra canal, police said.The bodies were recovered near Narwana and Garhi areas of the canal. While eight bodies were recovered from Narwana, three bodies and four skulls were found from Garhi, police said.Police said they received information yesterday that a body had been spotted in the canal when the water level was low. Later on, a search was started.Eight bodies were recovered from the canal near Dhakal village in Narwana, a police official of the Sadar Police Station said."The water level in the canal was low and we found the bodies, which were in mutilated state," he said.A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, he said, adding possibilities of more bodies being found from the canal cannot be ruled out."We have kept the bodies for their identification and are in touch with our counterparts in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh," the police official said.The bodies were kept in the civil hospital at Narwana.The Bhakra Canal enters Haryana from Punjab.