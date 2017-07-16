11 Amarnath Pilgrims Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir

11 people who were on a pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine have died in an accident on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims or yatris fell into a gorge along the highway. Sixteen passengers have been injured.The accident took place in Ramban along the highway. The bus was part of the official Amarnath Yatra convoyLast week, eight Amarnath pilgrims were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.The annual pilgrimage to Anantnag is scheduled to conclude on the August 7.The cave shrine is located at a distance of 46 kms from Pahalgam and 14 kms from Baltal.