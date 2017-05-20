11,000 Volt Wire Falls On Bus Leaving 4 Dead, 15 Critically Injured

Four people died and 15 were critically injured today after an 11,000 volt wire fell on a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. Immediately after, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted.

The bus was on its way to Banda when the high tension wire snapped and fell on it. (ANI)

Lucknow:  Four people died and 15 were critically injured today after an 11,000 volt wire fell on a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. Immediately after, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corp (UPSRTC) bus was on its way to Banda when the high tension wire snapped and fell on it. As a result, the steering failed, the driver lost control of the bus and hit an electrical pole nearby before falling into a roadside ditch, reported the Indo-Asian News Service. 

The incident took place on the Jaspura-Bhatha road.


More details awaited.


With Agency Inputs

