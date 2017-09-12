105 Lawmakers Have Assets More Than Their Known Source Of Income, Supreme Court Told

The Income Tax department on Monday informed the Supreme Court that there are 105 lawmakers in whose case the verification of declaration of assets have revealed discrepancies in their assets and their known sources of income.These lawmakers include seven Lok Sabha members and 98 members of state assemblies and their names came as the outcome of the verification of the list compiled by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).The Income Tax Department made the disclosure to the top court in its affidavit filed in response to a direction by the bench of Justice J. Chelameswar and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer issued last week in the course of the hearing of a PIL by NGO Lok Prahari seeking to know the sources of the income of the lawmakers contributing to the increase in their assets and also that of their spouse and dependent children.Besides this, the NGO which has also been joined by the ADR has made several other pleas including declaration of contracts of the candidate, his wife and dependent children with the government and its agencies.The matter will come up for a hearing on Tuesday.