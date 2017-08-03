10 Signs That The Nitish Kumar-Sharad Yadav Feud Was Building Up

Sharad Yadav is said to be contemplating launching a new party.

Patna: A patch-up between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his senior colleague Sharad Yadav is seen as a remote possibility now by many in the Janata Dal United, the party they have run together for years. Sharad Yadav is said to be contemplating launching a new party, accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying the mandate of voters by deciding to swap allies and run the Bihar government with the BJP, which he fought bitterly in assembly elections two years ago. He has announced he will meet opposition leaders two days before a crucial JDU meet this month. The separation has been a long time coming, with regular signs of a rift.