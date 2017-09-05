10 More Children Die At Gorakhpur Hospital One of the 10 children suffered from acute encephalitis syndrome or AES, said Dr PK Singh, principal of the medical college

The deaths of several infant at Gorakhpur's BRD hospital had triggered outrage (PTI) Gorakhpur: Ten more children died of various illnesses at the state-run BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur today, taking the number of those who have died to 1,351 this year. One of the 10 children suffered from acute encephalitis syndrome or AES, said Dr PK Singh, principal of the medical college.



at the government facility has triggered outrage. Former principal of BRD Medical College Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla have been arrested in this connection.



Mr Singh said 17 new patients were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit and 32 others to the general paediatric ward today.



The principal had yesterday said that all-out efforts were being made to improve medical facilities at the hospital. Twenty-four new warmers have been provided by the government, taking the numbers at the hospital to 40, which are used for the benefit of newborns.



These new warmers have been installed at various locations at the hospital. Similarly, the hospital also got 18 new paediatricians who will give medical care round the clock, the principal said.





