10 coaches of Ranikhet Express derails in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, no casualties reported

Ten coaches of Ranikhet Express derailed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, officials said today.Train 15014 Kath Godham-Jaisalmer Express derailed with ten coaches between Thayat Hamira-Jaisalmer at 23.16 hours last night, a statement said.However, no casualties or major injuries were reported, said Railways North West region spokesperson Tarun Jain.A team of senior officials have reached the spot to investigate the reason of derailment and passengers continued their journey through a special train.The reason of derailment is yet to be known but prima facie it seems to have resulted from a fault in track, Mr Jain said.