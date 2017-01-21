Collapse
10 Coaches Of Ranikhet Express Derails In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, No Casualties Reported

All India | | Updated: January 21, 2017 11:18 IST
Jaipur:  Ten coaches of Ranikhet Express derailed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, officials said today.

Train 15014 Kath Godham-Jaisalmer Express derailed with ten coaches between Thayat Hamira-Jaisalmer at 23.16 hours last night, a statement said.

However, no casualties or major injuries were reported, said Railways North West region spokesperson Tarun Jain.

A team of senior officials have reached the spot to investigate the reason of derailment and passengers continued their journey through a special train.

The reason of derailment is yet to be known but prima facie it seems to have resulted from a fault in track, Mr Jain said.

