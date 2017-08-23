10 Coaches Of Kaifiyat Express Derail In UP, Over 20 Injured

10 coached of Kaifiyat Express derail near Aurriaya in Uttar Pradesh

Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.I am personally monitoring situation,rescue operations 2/ Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately 3/ Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

7/Due to Derailment of Kaifiat Express B/W Pata -Uchhhalda following Diversion/Cancellation pic.twitter.com/gMBa8RwNAe Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017

6/Emergency & Helpline Numbers at different Locations are pic.twitter.com/OHFhrk5fH4 Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017