A 23-year-old man was killed in Srinagar's Batmaloo area on Saturday evening after security forces opened fire following clashes.A senior police official said the man has been identified as Sajjad Ahmed, a resident of Chandoosa in Baramulla.Border Security Force jawans opened fire after stones were thrown at their vehicle at the Reka Chowk in Batmaloo, police said.Following the incident, tension gripped the area and all shops have been shut down, the official said.