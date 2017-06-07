1 Killed In Firing After Clash Near Encounter Site In Kashmir's Shopian

A young man was killed and another was injured after security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters following clashes near an encounter site in south Kashmir's Shopian district.A police officer said soon after army launched an operation at the Ganawpora village on Tuesday evening, crowds tried to break the security cordon in an attempt to disrupt the operation.The army launched the operation based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the village. Reports from the area said at least three terrorists were hiding inside a house when troops launched the operation. The operation is still underway.On Monday, four terrorists had tried to conduct a pre-dawn suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF camp in Sumbal in Bandipora district.On Tuesday, after the death of the young man Adil Farooq Magray, protests started in the area.Resistance from locals during the army's anti-terror operations has almost become a norm in Kashmir. Securitymen have said they have been targeted by slogan-shouting, stone-throwing locals. In many cases, as locals break cordon and take on the security forces, the cornered terrorists manage to get away.Pointing to these incidents, Army chief General Bipin Rawat had earlier said the army was not getting support from the local population despite trying to conduct "people-friendly operations".At a time the terrorists have "graduated" to villages, "harsher measures" were needed to control the local boys, he said. "We request the parents of these boys to counsel them... We will have to continue with harsher measures, will target them if need be," General Rawat had said.