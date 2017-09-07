1 Killed, 14 Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar

One person was killed and 14 others received injuries after terrorists threw a grenade at Srinagar's Jehangir Chowk this evening, police said.The killed civilian has been identified as Maqsood Ahmad, a resident of Budgam district. Among the 14 injured is a traffic police constable who was regulating traffic at the busy market place.Security personnel deployed at Jehangir Chowk were the apparent target of the grenade attack at around 5.40 pm, a police official said.The police says the injured civilians have been rushed to Srinagar's SMHS Hospital and the police constable is being treated at the police hospital.An investigation has been started to track down the attacker.