1,500 kg Heroin Worth Rs 3,500 Crore Seized From Vessel Off Gujarat

A joint investigation into the drugs seizure near Gujarat is underway.

The Coast Guard made the biggest single narcotic haul this week, seizing around 1,500 kg of heroin valued at around Rs 3,500 crore, from a merchant vessel off Gujarat coast.The Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pavak intercepted the merchant vessel on Saturday noon. The ship was brought to Porbandar this morning. A joint investigation by the Coast Guard, Intelligence Bureau, police, Customs, Navy and other agencies is currently underway, officials said."Based on intelligence inputs, the vessel was intercepted at around 1200 hrs yesterday. This is the largest single haul of narcotics seized till date," a defence spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.He said more details about the seizure are awaited as the ship is in high seas.