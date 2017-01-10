1.5 Million Bank Accounts Opened Since Notes Ban: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, addressing the gathering at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017 in Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir convention centre, claimed that as many as 1.5 million new bank accounts and 7.5 million RuPay debit cards have been issued in the state post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive."Prime Minister has taken India towards clean and digital economy with his initiatives. We support his recent initiative," Mr Rupani said. He further stated that provisions for digital payments in 450 villages in the state have been facilitated."Digital payments have become a mass movement in Gujarat. We are confident that with the vision of the PM, we will make Gujarat and India more strong and vibrant," the Chief Minister said, addressing the summit.Many Indian and foreign-based corporations participated in the 8th edition of the bi-annual Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which was created in 2003 by then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.At the summit, Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani stated that nearly half of the cumulative Rs 2.40 lakh crore worth of investment in Gujarat were made in the last four years.Industrialist Gautam Adani promised an investment of Rs 16,700 crore in Gujarat ports over the next five years whereas Suzuki Motors announced that their new auto plant in Gujarat will commence production next month.Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata described himself as a 'Gujarati' at the summit and said that the company's ambitious Nano project helped make the state a manufacturing hub.