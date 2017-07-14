1,300 Flood-Affected People Rescued By National Disaster Response Force

About 1,300 flood victims have been rescued from various parts of the country till now by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), officials today said.In the wake of the monsoon season, the central force has deployed 39 teams, with about 45 personnel in each, in vulnerable regions to undertake quick rescue operations."Till now, the NDRF has evacuated approximately 1,300 persons and has provided medical assistance to 3,234 people affected by floods and rains in various parts of the country," a senior NDRF official said.The official said 619 people were rescued from Assam, 450 from Arunachal Pradesh, 217 from Tripura and three from Sikkim.Some more people were rescued or evacuated from marooned areas in other parts of the country, he added.Similarly, 30 people were provided medical help by the NDRF in Assam, 150 in Jharkhand and 3,054 in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.Yesterday, the personnel also rescued 30 marooned people from the Majuli area in Assam.