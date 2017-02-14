Woman Kills Newborn Daughter After Husband's Divorce Threat

A tribal woman in Telangana killed her newborn daughter, feeding her milk laced with pesticides, after her husband had threatened to give divorce for giving birth to be another daughter. The incident is a grim reminder of the fact that gender discrimination is still embedded in the psyche of many.Nalgonda district police arrested Nagamani and her husband Ramavath Jayaram after the incident came to light on Monday.The woman, a resident of a tribal hamlet in Devarakonda block of Nalgonda district, had delivered the girl child early this month.The child died at Devarakonda Area Hospital on February 9, after battling for life for four days.Police initiated investigations after doctor grew suspicious about the cause of the death. The probe revealed that the woman killed the child as her husband had threatened to divorce her and marry another woman if she delivered another girl child.This was the couple's third daughter. While the eldest daughter is five years old and is in the care of her paternal grandparents, the second child died after birth.