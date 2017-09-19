Woman, 25, Allegedly Murdered By Husband For Failing To Get MBBS Seat

A 25-year-old woman died in mysterious circumstances in Nagole area in Hyderabad with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder.However, family members of the woman, identified as Harika, alleged that she was burnt to death by her husband Rushi Kumar reportedly after she failed to secure admission for MBBS course."Harika's husband claimed she committed suicide, but after seeing the scene of the offence, it appears to be a murder. We suspect that the man has killed his wife," ACP (LB Nagar division) Venugopala Rao said.Mr Rao said the exact cause of Harika's death, whether she was first throttled to death or set ablaze, will be known only after postmortem.However, Harika's family members alleged that she had been killed by her husband."Harika and Rushi were married for two years. He had been harassing her frequently as she did not secure a MBBS seat, though she got (admission in) BDS this year. He also harassed her demanding more dowry...It is a planned murder," Harika's mother and sister alleged.According to the police, the husband called Harika's mother on Sunday night and informed her that she had set herself fire after pouring kerosene.However, the woman's family alleged that the husband set her on fire.Following a complaint, Rushi and his parents were arrested on charge of dowry harassment, a police official said. Further probe is on.