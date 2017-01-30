With Instagram And Snail Mail, Hyderabad Man Sold Marijuana Chocolate

A man who prepared and sold marijuana-infused chocolates has been arrested by the police in Hyderabad. Shujath Ali Khan, 35, reportedly passed out of a medical college in Hyderabad in 2006 and later worked with the government-run Nizamsagar Institute of Medical Sciences till 2014 before setting up his business.A Special Operations Team of Rachakonda Police that tracked Shujath for weeks said for the last two years he was preparing chocolate by mixing powder marijuana and selling it in small cups through his Instagram account.The varieties of the chocolate were labelled depending on how much marijuana was mixed. The cost ranged from Rs 500 to Rs 1,800 per piece.The "doctor" was also "advising" customers at gyms as a health consultant on what should be their protein intake, sources said.Shujath had managed to get at least 3,000 clients across India, sources said. Typical orders were serviced through mail.Among items seized from the raid were 45 marijuana chocolates, a pack ready for delivery to Vellore in Tamil Nadu.Shujath has been arrested by the Pahadishareef Police.Earlier this year, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for growing marijuana inside his three-bedroom apartment under LED lights. Nearly nine kg of marijuana along with 40 pots containing its plants were seized from his apartment, police said.Syed Shahed Hussain, 33, a resident of Manikonda - a commercial hub - was arrested while he was selling marijuana to customers. He cultivated marijuana plants in his apartment to escape police and avoid trouble in getting the contraband from far-off places.