Top Telugu Actors On Drug Dealer's Contact List Summoned At least 10 people and possibly up to 19, including two top heroines, leading heroes and directors from the Telugu film industry have been summoned.

45 Shares EMAIL PRINT A massive drug racket was busted in Hyderabad earlier this month. (Representational) Hyderabad: Top heroes and heroines from the Telugu film industry are reportedly on the contact list on a mobile phone seized from Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the



No names have been shared, but, sources said, those summoned include two top heroines, leading heroes, an art director and a famous director. They have been asked to appear before special team investigating the drug racket between July 19 and 24. Officials have said that only after they are questioned will it be clear what their role was, if any.



Calvin is among 12 people arrested in the bust that revealed students of top schools and colleges in the city were using LSD and other drugs that they bought from the dealers.



The 12 arrested had about 1,000 alleged clients, among them the school children, who ordered "high-end" drugs via WhatsApp and other messenger services.Officials that one schoolgirl had even offered a dealer photographs of herself in exchange for drugs.



A new concern has now presented itself before the investigators, officials said. The craving of an addict for LSD or Lysergic Acid Diethylamide is said to return within about 12 days, but no school child revealed to have been using the drug has as yet reported withdrawal symptoms and officials worry they might have access to another source.



Last weekend, two more people were caught with cocaine and officials said they too are suspected to be drug peddlers.



Top heroes and heroines from the Telugu film industry are reportedly on the contact list on a mobile phone seized from Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the massive drug racket busted earlier this month in Hyderabad . 12 of them have been summoned for questioning by Telangana's excise department next week.No names have been shared, but, sources said, those summoned include two top heroines, leading heroes, an art director and a famous director. They have been asked to appear before special team investigating the drug racket between July 19 and 24. Officials have said that only after they are questioned will it be clear what their role was, if any.Calvin is among 12 people arrested in the bust that revealed students of top schools and colleges in the city were using LSD and other drugs that they bought from the dealers.The 12 arrested had about 1,000 alleged clients, among them the school children, who ordered "high-end" drugs via WhatsApp and other messenger services.Officials that one schoolgirl had even offered a dealer photographs of herself in exchange for drugs.A new concern has now presented itself before the investigators, officials said. The craving of an addict for LSD or Lysergic Acid Diethylamide is said to return within about 12 days, but no school child revealed to have been using the drug has as yet reported withdrawal symptoms and officials worry they might have access to another source.Last weekend, two more people were caught with cocaine and officials said they too are suspected to be drug peddlers.