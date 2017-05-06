Techie's Family Returned From US Due To H1-B. Wife Found Hanging

Less than a month since her family returned to Hyderabad from the US, a 39-year-old woman was found hanging at her residence in the Hitech area of the city on Thursday morning.Rashmi Sharma's husband Sanjay and their two young sons had reportedly stepped out to get a laptop repaired; when they returned to their home in Alkapur Colony in Puppalaguda, they found her dead.The family had recently moved to Hyderabad from the US. Sanjay reportedly could not get a visa extension after working for eight years in the US with the Bank of America due to the new H-1B visa rules.They family reportedly were forced to sell property, furniture in the US for a price much less than what they would have liked.Rashmi was from Uttar Pradesh, and was reportedly not happy about having to shift back to India, that too not to Delhi or other parts of north India.The police have registered a case of suspicious death and say there was no indication of any major differences between the couple. They believe she may have been depressed about having to move back.